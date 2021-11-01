Oregon Inside Top 10 of November Team Recruiting Rankings

The Ducks sit just outside the elite classes in college football recruiting.

The Ducks are in the driver's seat of the Pac-12 this season and have also dominated off the field in the recruiting game. During the month of October, Oregon added two commitments in Nebraska linebacker Devon Jackson and Utah linebacker Harrison Taggart.

Mario Cristobal's class is already loaded with 22 commits in the fold and the staff has the luxury of being selective, which not every school can say.

With early signing day just over a month away, here are the latest team recruiting rankings from SI All-American, which have the the Ducks at No. 6, down from their October ranking of No. 4.

1. Alabama (2)

2. Georgia (5)

3. Penn State (1)

4. Notre Dame (3)

5. Ohio State (7)

6. Oregon (4)

7. Texas (6)

8. Clemson (9)

9. Texas A&M (8)

10. Oklahoma (13)

11. LSU (10)

12. North Carolina (16)

13. Florida State (11)

14. Boston College (14)

15. Michigan (12)

16. Stanford (23)

17. Michigan State (18)

18. Missouri (NR)

19. South Carolina (17)

20. Virginia Tech (21)

21. Arkansas (20)

22. Florida (15)

23. West Virginia (24)

24. Kentucky (NR)

25. Georgia Tech (NR)

Dropped out: Rutgers (19), Mississippi State (22), Ole Miss (25)

Under consideration: Ole Miss, Iowa State, Baylor, Mississippi State, Indiana, Cincinnati

Oregon was one of just two Pac-12 schools ranked inside the top 25, along with Stanford at No. 23. The Cardinal have had an up-and-down season, but earned a tough win over Oregon at home on the Farm.

I think this is a trend we should see continue as the Cardinal consistently send players to the NFL and has added more appeal in the name image and likeness era as one of the top academic institutions in the country.

