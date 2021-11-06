IMPACT: Oregon Loses Two Commits in One Week

Things have taken an odd turn for Oregon football recruiting over the past week.

The Ducks lost verbal commitments from two of their more highly-rated 2022 prospects in Texas wide receiver Nicholas Anderson, who flipped his commitment to Oklahoma, and Arkansas wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, who's originally from Austin, Tex. flipped his commitment to Arkansas, where he'll stay home in Fayetteville to play for the Razorbacks.

Let's break this down one player at a time.

For starters, Anderson committed at the beginning of July on a day that felt like Oregon struck gold. Anderson committed alongside offensive linemen Cameron Williams and Michael Wooten to join the Ducks' recruiting class.

The Katy, Tex. prep is a bigger-bodied wide receiver at 6'4", 195 pounds that doesn't have one single trait that sets him apart as truly elite, but he does a lot of different things well, particularly picking up yards after the catch.

He joins an Oklahoma class that surprisingly didn't have a wide receiver pledge in the fold prior to his announcement.

As for Sategna, I've already said a lot about why I think he was such a valuable component to this haul of recruits for Mario Cristobal. His top end speed truly IS elite, and as the saying goes, you can't teach speed.

Look at recruits Oregon has missed on in previous cycles like Jaylen Waddle and Xavier Worthy. Those guys have elite speed, and Waddle became a first-round pick after dominating at Alabama, and Worthy has made some big plays in Austin this year.

Furthermore, Sategna is more than just a pure speed guy. He can make plays once he gets the ball and is more physical in 50/50 ball situations than he probably gets credit for. The Ducks have lacked a true speedster wideout for the past couple of years, and he was going to be the recruit that could help shift that.

I'm not 100% sold this one's completely over for the Ducks, as there's still time for them to try and get him back depending on his plans for signing, but it admittedly looks pretty bleak at this point.

Now what's next?

At receiver, there's a lot we can dissect on the surface. The Ducks still have two solid commitments from wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan (Anaheim, Calif.) and Stephon Johnson Jr. (Desoto, Tex.). McMillan has been in the conversation for the best wide receiver in the country (SI's No. 7 WR), and he absolutely rips through elite competition in Southern California's Trinity League on a weekly basis.

If you follow high school football, you've probably been watching him for a while and know how hard he is to slow down. It probably goes without saying that he's the most valuable piece of Oregon's wide receiver haul so far even before this news.

But don't sleep on Johnson. Despite his lower ranking on most recruiting services, he's an incredibly capable wide receiver. I got to see him play in person last month, and he can do it all.

He's got very strong hands, can make plays in space on reverses or after the catch, and he's not afraid to square up with someone and block to spring big plays in the ground game. A lot of people say a recruit is slept on or underrated, but it's hard to know if that's true until you see someone play in person.

Add to that that Johnson has trained with elite athletes his entire life on top of playing basketball and running track for much of his childhood, which only adds to his value.

As for what's next, most people know at this point that the Ducks are starting to look like the favorites for Westview (Portland, Ore.) wide receiver Darrius Clemons, who was in town for a visit last weekend and has Oregon in his top three along with Auburn and Penn State.

Another name to watch is St. Mary's (St. Louis, Mo.) wide receiver Kevin Coleman, who was on campus for SNL back in July. I'd say Oregon is on the outside looking in with Florida State looking like the favorite.

A lot of Oregon's top wide receiver targets are already committed to a school with early signing day about a month away. One target I think might be worth circling back on is Pine View (Saint George, Uta.) wide receiver Dominique McKenzie, who had a lot of good things to say when I talked to him about Oregon back in the spring. He's another track star with top-end speed.

However, he's committed to Virginia with his twin brother, so that might be tough to pull off.

As for non-wide receiver targets, the Ducks are likely in the driver's seat for defensive back Zeke Berry, who I talked to in my latest update. However, it looks like he's not signing early anymore, so the Ducks are going to have to stay diligent in that recruitment because it's not over yet.

Overall, you never want to lose commitments at any time. Certainly not this close to early signing day. But I think Oregon's 2021 wide receiver haul is pretty solid, and there could be even more talent coming back next season depending on what happens with Devon Williams and Mycah Pittman after this year with regard to testing the NFL Draft.

Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson III will be moving on, but like I said, there is solid depth already on the roster including Kris Hutson. I have faith this staff will find some strong candidates to replace the two commitments they lost in the last week, or maybe they end up taking fewer receivers and use those freed up spots at a different position(s).

Elite 2022 DB Zeke Berry says Oregon "Feels like home"

