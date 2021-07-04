BREAKING: JT Tuimoloau Announces College Commitment

Sports Illustrated home
JT Tuimoloau Announces College Commitment

The top remaining player in 2021 has made his college commitment.
Author:

Defensive end JT Tuimoloau, the top remaining unsigned player in the class of 2021, has committed to Ohio State. He chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC and Washington. 

Tuimoloau announced his commitment on CBS Sports HQ.

Tuimoloau is the No. 2 play in the SI 99. He attends Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Wash., about 20 miles east of Seattle. 

He waited until June to take his visits, taking trips to Washington, USC, Ohio State and Oregon, before cancelling his last trip to Alabama.

Oregon's 2021 class is now wrapped up and is still the highest-ranked class the Ducks have ever signed, finishing at No. 7 in the SI All-American 2021 team recruiting rankings. 

The Ducks defensive line will likely be composed of names like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brandon Dorlus, Keyon Ware-Hudson, and Kristian Williams.

