Mater Dei Linebacker Leviticus Su'a Recaps Oregon Visit

Are the Ducks making headway with a linebacker from the nation's top high school program?

Oregon recruiting has been a hot topic this week after losing commitments from wide receivers Nicholas Anderson (Oklahoma) and Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas). However, the Ducks hosted a solid group of visitors for the Colorado game, including 2023 linebacker Leviticus Su'a from Maxpreps' No. 1-ranked Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.

He was in town for his second trip in three months after coming to Eugene for Saturday Night Live in late July and took some time to discuss the trip with Ducks Digest.

"I just really enjoyed the whole vibe the city had. The stadium was rocking, fans were all good," Su'a said of the trip. "I liked how they had organized chants and stuff. I think it really affected the game and how Colorado played."

It was a short trip for the 6-foot-2, 223-pound backer, who was in the Pacific Northwest on his way to Washington for his younger brother's game on Sunday. However he got to spend time with some members of the Oregon staff.

"I was able to have a meeting with Coach Ken (Wilson). I had met him before," he said.

"He’s a real good dude. He’s really helpful, he always has tips for me. A real good time I had with him. I was at the SNL camp with hands-on training from him. Going over film, more x’s and o’s, film break down. Got to connect with him more up there."

His favorite part of the visit was seeing the on-field product Oregon has developed en route to an 8-1 record.

"The defense. More specifically the linebackers. How they played and how they get after the ball and run and hit. They’re real big dudes but they’re able to move around and hit."

Oregon's ascension up the recruiting rankings during the Mario Cristobal tenure has been fueled in part by building pipelines to powerhouse programs including Su'a's Mater Dei Monarchs. Oregon has five former Monarchs on the roster in Mase Funa ('19), Keyon Ware-Hudson ('19), Sean Dollars ('19), Jaylin Davies ('21), and Race Mahlum ('20). For Su'a, it's great to see the Ducks covet players from his home town.

"It's really interesting that Oregon notices how special of a program Mater Dei is," he said of the pipeline. "They want those players that have been through the Mater Dei traditions and have gone through that phase."

Oregon has kept strong communication since the contact period for juniors opened at the start of September and is one of five schools he's hearing from the most.

"Oregon, Washington, Texas, Michigan State and Arizona," Su'a said of the schools he's kept in close contact with.

"It's a weekly basis thing. Sometimes twice a week. They always reach out and wish me good luck in my game, see how I'm doing throughout the week."

While he spent time with Ken Wilson during his time in Eugene, JR Moala has also been another Ducks staffer involved in his recruitment.

As for what's next for the highly-touted linebacker, it looks like he'll be heading east to ACC territory.

"I'm actually taking a trip this weekend heading out to Louisville. That’s all that's set in stone right now. Start working on recruiting trips after the season."

Will he make it back to Eugene?

"As of right now I'm not sure but hopefully. I hope so."

Mater Dei (8-0) faces Norco in their next game on November 12.

*WATCH LEVITICUS SUA HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

