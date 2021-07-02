ANOTHER ONE: Nicholas Anderson Commits to Oregon

The Ducks are making some serious noise on the recruiting trail, adding their third commit in a matter of hours.

4-star wide receiver Nicholas Anderson has committed to Oregon, continuing a remarkable day for the Ducks in their recruiting efforts.

Anderson announced his decision on Twitter.

Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound standout from Katy, Texas, is the third recruit to commit to Oregon on Thursday, joining Sierra Canyon OL Michael Wooten and Duncanville OL Cameron Williams. He attends Katy High School and is one of the most sought-after receivers in the state, collecting 28 offers.

Anderson visited Oregon in the final weekend of June after visits to USC, Penn State, and Notre Dame. He is the fourth and highest-rated Texas recruit to come to Eugene, as well as the second receiver to commit to the Ducks along with fellow Texas receiver Stephon Johnson.

The Texas receiver is the 13th commit of the class for the Ducks. With three commitments on the first day of July, the Ducks have moved up to the No. 9 class in the nation, according to 247Sports.

