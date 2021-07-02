Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Texas WR Nicholas Anderson Commits to Oregon

The Ducks are making some serious noise on the recruiting trail, adding their third commit in a matter of hours.
Author:

4-star wide receiver Nicholas Anderson has committed to Oregon, continuing a remarkable day for the Ducks in their recruiting efforts.

Anderson announced his decision on Twitter.

Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound standout from Katy, Texas, is the third recruit to commit to Oregon on Thursday, joining Sierra Canyon OL Michael Wooten and Duncanville OL Cameron Williams. He attends Katy High School and is one of the most sought-after receivers in the state, collecting 28 offers.

Anderson visited Oregon in the final weekend of June after visits to USC, Penn State, and Notre Dame. He is the fourth and highest-rated Texas recruit to come to Eugene, as well as the second receiver to commit to the Ducks along with fellow Texas receiver Stephon Johnson.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nicholas Anderson
Play
Recruiting

ANOTHER ONE: Nicholas Anderson Commits to Oregon

The Ducks are on a tear, adding their third commit of the day.

Stephon Johnson Cam Williams Oregon OV copy
Play
Recruiting

THE FLOCK GROWS: Cameron Williams Commits to Oregon

The Ducks have added a monster lineman from Texas.

Michael Wooten Sierra Canyon
Play
Recruiting

Michael Wooten Commits to Oregon

The Ducks continue to strengthen their Southern California pipeline.

The Texas receiver is the 13th commit of the class for the Ducks. With three commitments on the first day of July, the Ducks have moved up to the No. 9 class in the nation, according to 247Sports. 

More from Ducks Digest

Cameron Williams Commits to Oregon

The NIL Era Begins for Oregon Football

Oregon Announces Full Capacity at Autzen

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com

More Ducks

Nicholas Anderson
Recruiting

ANOTHER ONE: Nicholas Anderson Commits to Oregon

Stephon Johnson Cam Williams Oregon OV copy
Recruiting

THE FLOCK GROWS: Cameron Williams Commits to Oregon

Michael Wooten Sierra Canyon
Recruiting

Michael Wooten Commits to Oregon

Mario Cristobal Fiesta Bowl Walking
Recruiting

Oregon Falls in Latest SI All-American Team Rankings

DJ Johnson Stanford 2020
Football

The NIL Era Begins for Oregon Football

Satou Sabally
Pro Ducks

Sabally Named to First WNBA All-Star Game

De'Vion Harmon Jersey Flex
Basketball

Harmon Withdraws From NBA Draft Process

Autzen Stadium Broad
Football

Oregon Announces Full Capacity at Autzen