Oregon has been ranked as the No. 12 team in the latest SI All-American 2023 recruiting class rankings. The Ducks have begun making a strong push on the recruiting trail these past two months by adding four new commits, all coming along the offensive line. You can see the full rankings here.

This Ducks have shown how dominant they are in the trenches. Specifically on the offensive line, the group has solidified itself as one of the best in the country and seeing that success will make any recruit watching excited. Before thee updated rankings, Oregon had a majority of its attention on the defense, with 13 out of the 18 commits coming on that side of the ball.

Now things are starting to trend more towards the other side of the ball with this new set of linemen joining the fold. Among the four commits is arguably Hawaii’s top prospect in Iapani Laloulu, who's ranked rated four-stars by 247Sports. Following that is Mater Dei star interior lineman Lipe Moala, offensive guard Bryce Boulton from Palm Desert, CA and finally junior college tackle George Silva from Fullerton College.

Looking at the big picture, these commitments come at a major position of need given that numerous veteran offensive linemen are expected to depart after the 2022 season. Many can credit previous Oregon coaches and recruiters for getting the current linemen to Eugene, but it's Adrian Klemm and this new staff that have them playing their best football.

READ MORE: Oregon continuing to pursue Louisville commit Jamari Johnson

The recruiting has picked up quite a bit for Oregon since the last rankings came out, only this time they moved up one spot. Dan Lanning continues to show how great of a coach and recruiter he can be by managing a first-place Pac-12 team both on the field and the recruiting trail.

The Duck’s 2023 class features 22 verbal commitments, placing the Ducks above two other Pac-12 schools that made the cut in USC at No.13 and Washington at No. 24.

In previous weeks, USC was the conference leader in these rankings before Oregon turned things around quickly in October. The Huskies still sit at the same spot as the last batch of rankings.

With the release of the college football playoff rankings on Tuesday, five different teams made the top 25 from the Pac-12, which ties with the SEC and ACC. While Oregon and USC may have the best shot at making a playoff push, other Pac-12 schools like Utah and Oregon State can use their on-field success to create positive buzz on the recruiting trail.

This can benefit the Pac-12 as a whole with USC and UCLA headed to the Big 10 in 2024.

No. 8 Oregon is set to take on the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend in a matchup that has the Ducks favored by 31.5 points.

After this week the Ducks will encounter their most challenging three-game stretch with games against Washington, Utah and Oregon State to close the regular season. The staff is already hard at work preparing to host another massive influx of talent for recruiting visits during the final two home games.

READ MORE: Oregon debuts at No. 8 in first playoff rankings for 2022

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE