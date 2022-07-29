Oregon Football Hosting Impressive Group of Recruits to Close July
The month of July has been an eventful one for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail. They landed three commitments, headlined by five-star quarterback Dante Moore, as well as cornerback Caleb Presley and local edge rusher Teitum Tuioti.
However things have been quiet in Eugene due to the recruiting dead period, which has spanned almost the entire month and prevented schools from hosting recruits for on-campus visits.
But within the past week, the recruiting dead period has ended, and the Oregon coaching staff is ready to attack the recruiting trail with full force. They'll be bringing in a strong collection of talent to end the month of July.
We will continue to update this list as we confirm more visitors.
2023
CB Cole Martin
EDGE Teitum Tuioti
OL Bryce Boulton
RB Mar’Kai Shaw
EDGE Jaeden Moore
WR Keith Reynolds
2024
WR Tyseer Denmark
EDGE Colin Simmons
CB Mario Buford
WR Dilon Gresham
2026
QB Jackson Presley
Reported visitors
2023 TE Duce Robinson
Robinson is one of the best players in the country for this class. Although he's considered a heavy USC lean, the Ducks have done a great job in Arizona of late and will look to shake things up here after Riley Williams committed to Miami earlier this summer.
