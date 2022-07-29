Skip to main content

Oregon Football Hosting Impressive Group of Recruits to Close July

The Ducks are excited to get recruits back on campus following the end of the dead period.

The month of July has been an eventful one for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail. They landed three commitments, headlined by five-star quarterback Dante Moore, as well as cornerback Caleb Presley and local edge rusher Teitum Tuioti.

However things have been quiet in Eugene due to the recruiting dead period, which has spanned almost the entire month and prevented schools from hosting recruits for on-campus visits. 

But within the past week, the recruiting dead period has ended, and the Oregon coaching staff is ready to attack the recruiting trail with full force. They'll be bringing in a strong collection of talent to end the month of July. 

We will continue to update this list as we confirm more visitors.

2023

CB Cole Martin

EDGE Teitum Tuioti

OL Bryce Boulton

READ MORE: Bryce Boulton has Oregon as a top school ahead of return trip

RB Mar’Kai Shaw

EDGE Jaeden Moore

WR Keith Reynolds

2024 

WR Tyseer Denmark

EDGE Colin Simmons

CB Mario Buford

WR Dilon Gresham

2026

QB Jackson Presley

Reported visitors 

2023 TE Duce Robinson

Robinson is one of the best players in the country for this class. Although he's considered a heavy USC lean, the Ducks have done a great job in Arizona of late and will look to shake things up here after Riley Williams committed to Miami earlier this summer.

