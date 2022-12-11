Skip to main content

Oregon Football Recruiting Visitor List Dec. 10, 2022

The Ducks are pushing for a strong finish ahead of the early signing period.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff just spent the past week traveling around the country for in-home visits.

Now they're back in Eugene for one of two remaining recruiting weekends ahead of the early signing period, which begins on Dec. 21. 

Ducks Digest has been working to compile a list of recruits visiting this weekend, with numerous verbal commits flocking to campus to assist in building this 2023 class.

Below are players that have either posted on social media that they are in Eugene or sources have confirmed are on campus this weekend. 

DL David Hicks (Katy, TX)

-Texas A&M commit

WR Traeshon Holden (Kissimmee, FL)

-Alabama transfer

CB Khyree Jackson (Upper Marlborro,MD)

-Alabama transfer 

WR Trech Kekahuna (Las Vegas, NV)

-Former Wisconsin commit

-Bishop Gorman teammates with Kodi DeCambra

ATH Solomon Davis (Covina, CA)

-Former Arizona commit

READ MORE: Solomon Davis gives latest in recruitment

CB Caleb Presley (Seattle, WA)

-Oregon commit

-Visited Washington officially last weekend

DB Collin Gill (Washington D.C.)

-Oregon commit

DL A'mauri Washington (Chandler, Z)

-Oregon commit

S Kodi DeCambra (Las Vegas, NV)

-Oregon commit

READ MORE: Keeping up with the latest head coaching hires of the coaching carousel

