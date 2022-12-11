Oregon Football Recruiting Visitor List Dec. 10, 2022
Dan Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff just spent the past week traveling around the country for in-home visits.
Now they're back in Eugene for one of two remaining recruiting weekends ahead of the early signing period, which begins on Dec. 21.
Ducks Digest has been working to compile a list of recruits visiting this weekend, with numerous verbal commits flocking to campus to assist in building this 2023 class.
Below are players that have either posted on social media that they are in Eugene or sources have confirmed are on campus this weekend.
DL David Hicks (Katy, TX)
-Texas A&M commit
WR Traeshon Holden (Kissimmee, FL)
-Alabama transfer
CB Khyree Jackson (Upper Marlborro,MD)
-Alabama transfer
WR Trech Kekahuna (Las Vegas, NV)
-Former Wisconsin commit
-Bishop Gorman teammates with Kodi DeCambra
ATH Solomon Davis (Covina, CA)
-Former Arizona commit
Oregon Official Visit on Deck for Solomon Davis
The Ducks could be surging for the 2023 ATH late in the cycle.
Coaching Carousel: Tracking the Latest Hires
The Ducks will face two new head coaches in the Pac-12 next season.
PODCAST: Dan Lanning Hires Will Stein as Offensive Coordinator
Dan Lanning makes a crucial hire ahead of the early signing period.
READ MORE: Solomon Davis gives latest in recruitment
CB Caleb Presley (Seattle, WA)
-Oregon commit
-Visited Washington officially last weekend
DB Collin Gill (Washington D.C.)
-Oregon commit
DL A'mauri Washington (Chandler, Z)
-Oregon commit
S Kodi DeCambra (Las Vegas, NV)
-Oregon commit
READ MORE: Keeping up with the latest head coaching hires of the coaching carousel
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox