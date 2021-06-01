2022 WR Kevin Thomas Places Oregon in top 10

Oregon Makes Top 10 for 2022 WR Kevin Thomas
2022 wide receiver Kevin Thomas has placed Oregon in his top 10. The other schools on the list include: West Virginia, Texas A&M, Maryland, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Florida, Arizona State and Ole Miss.
He announced his new list on Twitter.
Thomas is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver playing his high school football at Neumann Goretti High in Philadelphia.
Oregon got involved back in May of last year and have had success in Philadelphia before, signing Justin Johnson in 2018, who also went attended Neumann Goretti.
Like many recruits, Thomas has locked in a couple official visits. He will visit West Virginia on June 11 and Michigan State June 25. He completed a virtual visit with the Spartans in February and currently holds 14 total offers.
Thomas is an elite athlete that also excels as a nationally-recognized sprinter. winning the 2020 Pennsylvania State Title in the 60 meters with a time of 7.83. The next step for Oregon will be getting the All-American track star wide receiver on campus for a visit this summer.
The Ducks are currently in the running for high-profile wide receivers including in-state prospect Darrius Clemons from Portland, Kevin Coleman from Saint Louis, and Evan Stewart from Frisco, Texas.
WATCH KEVIN THOMAS HIGHLIGHTS HERE
