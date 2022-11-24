2024 Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic wide receiver Tyseer Denmark has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He announced his commitment on social media Thursday afternoon.

Denmark is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound wide receiver and he's one of two players that committed to Oregon on Thanksgiving, with 2023 Texas defensive lineman Johnny Bowens being the other.

The junior is rated a four-star (0.9547) prospect on the 247 Sports Composite. He's ranked the No. 87 player nationally, the No. 14 wide receiver and the No. 2 player in Pennsylvania on the same system.

He chose the Ducks after placing them in a top three alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes and the in-state Penn State Nittany Lions. Demark visited Oregon for the school's annual Saturday Nigh Live camp and went toe-to-toe with Cole Martin, a 2023 cornerback committed to Oregon, throughout the camp.

Other notable players that have come out of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia include NFL wide receiver Will Fuller and Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison.

Denmark's commitment is the third for Dan Lanning and the Ducks in 2024, joining tight end A.J. Pugliano and offensive tackle Fox Crader, who announced his verbal pledge on Monday.

