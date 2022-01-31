QUAACK: Oregon Lands Nebraska DL Jordon Riley From the Transfer Portal

The Ducks add some beef up front in the defensive trenches.

Defensive lineman Jordon Riley has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on social media.

Riley played football at Nebraska during the 2021 season under Oregon's new Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti. He also played JUCO football at Garden City Community College in Kansas prior to arriving in Lincoln for the 2020 season. As a high school prospect in the class of 2020, Riley was rated a 3-star prospect according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Listed at 6'6", 310 pounds, Riley played 11 games for the Cornhuskers in 2021 and recorded eight total tackles, five of which were solo, to go along with one tackle for loss.

Riley becomes the fourth player to commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks from the transfer portal, joining Washington defensive line transfer Sam Taimani, former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, and former Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez. It's clear the trenches is a major point of emphasis for Lanning and his new staff, with the Ducks slated to return 2021 starters Popo Aumavae and Brandon Dorlus after losing Jayson Jones, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound rotational player, to the transfer portal before he ultimately landed back in his home state at Auburn.

Oregon also added a commitment from Washington State transfer kicker Andrew Boyle on Sunday.

