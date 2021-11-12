Oregon Signs PG Dior Johnson and C Kel'el Ware to 2022 Class

The Ducks have made a statement to other blue-blood programs that they can sign five-star talent too.

Oregon has signed 2022 point guard Dior Johnson and center Kel'el Ware. The signings earn another huge recruiting victory for Dana Altman and the Ducks as they pried Johnson away from programs like Kentucky, Alabama, and Washington, as well as from the National Basketball League in Oceana. Ware chose Oregon over Texas, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and others.

Johnson posted to Twitter to celebrate his signing, writing that the move is "step one."

Ware also took to social media to celebrate his signing.

The addition of Johnson continues the tradition of great point guards at Oregon, as he will follow in the footsteps of players like Payton Pritchard, Tyler Dorsey, Luke Ridnour, and Aaron Brooks.

The 6'3" point guard was the first of two commits in the 2022 class along with fellow five-star center Kel'el Ware, who has yet to sign. Johnson previously committed to Syracuse but reopened his recruitment in November 2020.

Johnson has played at a number of schools in his high school career, including Oak Hill Academy — a program that has produced a number of NBA players including Carmelo Anthony, Jerry Stackhouse, Rajon Rondo, and many more. Oak Hill is also the alma mater of Oregon guard Will Richardson.

Johnson currently attends Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., and he brings a lot to the table for the Ducks. He is a scoring guard that can shoot from the outside and can slash to the bucket, but he's also an elite playmaker and ball handler. He will shore up the point guard position for years to come.

Ware , a 7-footer from North Little Rock High School in Arkansas, brings another elite big man to the Ducks' already loaded frontcourt. The Ducks will likely have Franck Kepnang, Nathan Bittle, Isaac Johnson, and Ware to create a formidable frontcourt.

Altman picking up Ware over in-state Arkansas, which has been a rising powerhouse in recruiting thanks to the success last season under Eric Musselman, is another example of how close Oregon is to also being a recruiting powerhouse, if it isn't already.

