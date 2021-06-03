BREAKING: Kelly Graves Lands 2022 Commitment

Kelly Graves has landed his first commitment in the 2022 class following a visit to Eugene.

2022 4-star wing Jennah Isai has committed to Oregon following a visit to Eugene Thursday.

She announced her decision on Twitter.

Isai is a 5-foot-11 wing playing out of Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Arizona. She plays her AAU ball with the Cal Stars.

Isai is rated a 4-star prospect by ESPN and is ranked the No. 8 player at her position, and No. 35 overall player in the 2022 class. She's the latest player to commit to Oregon, following transfers such as Ahlise Hurst and Taylor Hosendove this offseason.

Read more: Ahlise Hurst details Oregon commmitment

It didn't take long for Head Coach Kelly Graves to capitalize on recruiting visits as he hosts a group this week in Eugene. Isai had previously visited Texas and California.

More from Ducks Digest

Sir Mells previews Oregon official visit

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com