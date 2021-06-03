BREAKING: Kelly Graves Lands 2022 Commitment

2022 Wing Jennah Isai Commits to Oregon
2022 4-star wing Jennah Isai has committed to Oregon following a visit to Eugene Thursday.
She announced her decision on Twitter.
Isai is a 5-foot-11 wing playing out of Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Arizona. She plays her AAU ball with the Cal Stars.
Isai is rated a 4-star prospect by ESPN and is ranked the No. 8 player at her position, and No. 35 overall player in the 2022 class. She's the latest player to commit to Oregon, following transfers such as Ahlise Hurst and Taylor Hosendove this offseason.
Read more: Ahlise Hurst details Oregon commmitment
It didn't take long for Head Coach Kelly Graves to capitalize on recruiting visits as he hosts a group this week in Eugene. Isai had previously visited Texas and California.
