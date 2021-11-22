Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: Cyrus Moss Breaks Down Top Three Schools, What's Next

    One of Oregon's top remaining targets in the 2022 goes in-depth on each of his finalists.
    Author:

    Oregon has the No. 6 recruiting class in SI All-American's 2022 team recruiting rankings, but the Ducks are still looking to add some more big-time talent. 

    One recruit they've been pursuing for quite some time is defensive end/outside linebacker Cyrus Moss out of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) High School. Moss just won a Nevada State title to close out his senior season.

    After announcing a final three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon, Moss sat down with Publisher Max Torres to break down what he's seeing from each school, relationships he's built and his timeline for a decision.

    He has two visits to Alabama and Oregon on his schedule before making his college commitment. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Cyrus Moss Clean
    Play
    Recruiting

    PODCAST: Cyrus Moss Breaks Down Top Schools

    Oregon is one of three schools battling for the elite recruit

    BJ Baylor Arizona State
    Play
    Football

    No. 11 Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers Kickoff Time Revealed

    Oregon's shot at a Pac-12 North title is on the line Saturday

    Mario Cristobal Utah 2
    Play
    Football

    What Mario Cristobal Said After Oregon Lost to Utah

    The Ducks got outplayed in every phase of the game on Saturday night

    Watch the episode on YouTube

    Listen to the episode on Spotify

    Listen to episode on Apple Podcasts

    Apple Podcasts link

    You may also like

    What Mario Cristobal said after Oregon lost to Utah

    Join the Community

    More Ducks

    Cyrus Moss Clean
    Recruiting

    PODCAST: Cyrus Moss Breaks Down Top Schools

    12 seconds ago
    BJ Baylor Arizona State
    Football

    No. 11 Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers Kickoff Time Revealed

    21 minutes ago
    Mario Cristobal Utah 2
    Football

    What Mario Cristobal Said After Oregon Lost to Utah

    3 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Washington Cropped 2
    Football

    Oregon Falls Out of Top 10 in Newest AP Poll Following Utah Loss

    4 hours ago
    Anthony Brown Utah
    Football

    Five Takeaways from Oregon's Loss to Utah

    5 hours ago
    Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson III
    Football

    Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

    5 hours ago
    Kyle Whittingham Stanford
    Football

    What Kyle Whittingham Said After Utah Beat Oregon

    6 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Utah Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to Oregon's 38-7 Loss to Utah

    16 hours ago