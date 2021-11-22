PODCAST: Cyrus Moss Breaks Down Top Schools

One of Oregon's top remaining targets in the 2022 goes in-depth on each of his finalists.

Oregon has the No. 6 recruiting class in SI All-American's 2022 team recruiting rankings, but the Ducks are still looking to add some more big-time talent.

One recruit they've been pursuing for quite some time is defensive end/outside linebacker Cyrus Moss out of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) High School. Moss just won a Nevada State title to close out his senior season.

After announcing a final three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon, Moss sat down with Publisher Max Torres to break down what he's seeing from each school, relationships he's built and his timeline for a decision.

He has two visits to Alabama and Oregon on his schedule before making his college commitment.

Watch the episode on YouTube

Listen to the episode on Spotify

Listen to episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

