PODCAST: Tetairoa McMillan Commits to Oregon

Breaking down one of the biggest recruitments out of California in 2022 and what it means for the Ducks.

The Ducks have had the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 for most of the summer and show no signs of slowing down. With the season less than three weeks away, Mario Cristobal and his staff already have 18 commits in the fold for 2022, and the caliber of player seems to just keep getting better.

Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon continued his streak of landing elite talent late Monday night when 2022 wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan announced his pledge to Oregon, picking the Ducks over Arizona and USC. Easily in the conversation for the top wide receiver, if not the top offensive talent in California, the Opening Finals MVP should be another massive addition for Oregon when he finally gets to Eugene.

Dylan and I break took a deep dive into this recruitment, his commitment, and what it could mean for the Ducks moving forward with some big names still on the recruiting big board for 2022.

Spotify link

Apple Podcasts link

