PODCAST: Analyzing Dave Iuli's Commitment to Oregon

Alex Mirabal and the Ducks continue to reel in top talent along the offensive front.

The Ducks continue to make headlines on the recruiting trail with another big commitment this weekend. Oregon's offensive line haul is now up to five in the 2022 class: Kelvin Banks (Houston, TX), Cameron Williams (Duncanville, TX), Michael Wooten (Chatsworth, CA), Percy Lewis (Sallis, MS) and Dave Iuli. (Puyallup, WA).

Dylan and I give our thoughts on this commitment and it's impact. Plus, Dylan provides additional insight into covering this recruitment from the time Iuli took his Oregon official visit last month, up until the day of his commitment.

You can tune into the episode on both Spotify and YouTube, where Dylan and I also break down Iuli's film.

