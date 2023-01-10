Skip to main content

Prediction: Oregon Poised for Big Transfer Portal Addition

Dan Lanning and the Ducks have been no strangers to adding talent from transfer portal this offseason.
Oregon has been seen a lot of roster overhaul since the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.

That's been a key storyline to track as there are a lot of new faces joining the team in 2023. Between outgoing transfers, incoming prep recruits and transfer portal additions, Dan Lanning and his staff are making their mark on this team.

Former Fresno State safety Evan Williams announced he'd be heading to Eugene on Tuesday and the Ducks likely aren't done in the portal.

After receiving recent intel from insider sources, I'm predicting the Oregon Ducks will land former South Carolina outside linebacker Jordan Burch.

South Carolina outside linebacker Jordan Burch attempts to tackle Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner.

Burch entered the transfer portal on January 5 after logging 60 tackles (32 solo), 3.5 sacks and forcing one fumble with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. He was a five-star (0.9954 per 247Sports) prospect coming out of Columbia (SC) Hammond School in the class of 2020.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound edge rusher had a previous relationship with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, which helped the Ducks get the highly-coveted transfer out to Eugene for an official visit this past weekend.

The Ducks have a major need for an edge rusher following the departure of outside linebacker DJ Johnson to the 2023 NFL Draft. Leading defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus announced that he would be returning to Eugene on Tuesday, where he will be joined by veteran defensive tackle Popo Aumavae to form an experienced and talented defensive front.

READ MORE: Evan Williams commits to Oregon

