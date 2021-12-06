BREAKING: 2022 QB Tanner Bailey De-commits from Oregon

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    2022 Quarterback Tanner Bailey Decommits From Oregon Following Mario Cristobal's Departure

    The first recruiting domino since Cristobal's departure has fallen.
    2022 quarterback commit Tanner Bailey has decommitted from Oregon. 

    He announced his decision on Twitter.

    "I would also like to thank Coach Cristobal, Coach Moorhead, Coach Costa, Coach Woodiel, and the rest of the Oregon staff for believing in me, and offering me a chance to play football at such a great university," Bailey wrote in a note regarding his decision. "At this time, I would like to announce my de-commitment from the the University of Oregon."

    This comes on the heels of Mario Cristobal's departure from Oregon on Monday morning to become the next head coach at Miami. The departure of offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead to become the next head coach at Akron also likely played a factor, as he was the team's main quarterbacks coach.

    Bailey had been committed to Oregon since Mar. 8 and was one of the faces of the Ducks' recruiting presence in the Southeast, playing his high school football at Gordo High School in Gordo, Ala.

    This is significant news not only because he's the first recruit to open up his recruitment following the Cristobal news, but also because he's a quarterback that some consider to be the face of a recruiting class.

    Bailey figures to be the first of numerous recruits that could open up their recruitments as Oregon sits in uncertainty without a head coach and offensive coordinator in place.

