Terrance Green has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He announced his commitment on social media and on the 247Sports YouTube channel Monday afternoon.

Green is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound defense lineman from Cy Woods High School in Cypress, Texas. He chose the Ducks from a top five that also included the Texas Longhorns, Michigan State Spartans, Florida Gators, and Miami Hurricanes.

Green is rated a four-star (0.9031) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked as a top 300 player nationally, the No. 45 defensive lineman and the No. 55 recruit in Texas.

The talented defensive lineman took his official visit to Oregon on June 24 and it looks like that was where the coaching staff was able to seal the deal in his recruitment. The Ducks also hosted Green for an unofficial visit back in spring, which helped coaches like Tosh Lupoi and Dan Lanning build strong relationships.

For Green, his love for the Ducks extends beyond the glitz, glamour and all the flash around Oregon football.

"People think a lot to think about the facilities, Nike, the jerseys and all that," Green said following his official visit. "But the people there are great people. And I feel like without the right people then that wouldn't mean anything."

READ MORE: Terrance Green recaps Oregon official visit

He also took official visits to Michigan State and USC prior to announcing his commitment.

Green is the second defensive line commitment for the Ducks in 2023, joining Utah native TeVita Pome'e. His commitment moves Oregon's recruiting class from No. 23 to No. 16 in the 247Sports rankings.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE