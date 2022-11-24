Skip to main content

Johnny Bowens Commits to Oregon

The Ducks secure a big commitment on Turkey Day.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Dan Lanning and the Ducks got some good news on Thanksgiving, landing their second commitment in as many days.

2023 Converse (Tex.) Judson defensive lineman Johnny Bowens has committed to the Oregon Ducks.

Johnny Bowens' commitment strengthens Oregon's pipeline in the state of Texas.

Johnny Bowens' commitment strengthens Oregon's pipeline in the state of Texas.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman continues a strong week for Oregon after landing Florida offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson on Wednesday. Bowens chose the Ducks from a top three that also included Texas and Texas A&M. Bowens, a former Texas A&M pledge, backed off his commitment to the Aggies on June 28 after a trip to Eugene.

Depending on how you count edge rushers, Bowens is the fifth defensive lineman to commit to Oregon in 2023, joining A'mauri Washington, My'Keil Gardner, Tevita Pome'e and Terrance Green.

He's the fourth prospect out of the Lone Star State to pledge to Oregon this cycle along with the aforementioned Green, wide receiver Ashton Cozart and safety Tyler Turner.

This is a big commitment for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff as they work to close strong ahead of the early signing period next month. Other names to watch in Texas for the Ducks include Katy (Tex.) Paetow High School teammates David Hicks and Daymion Sanford as well as defensive end Ashton Porter.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Gernorris Wilson Flex
Recruiting

Gernorris Wilson Breaks Down Oregon Commitment

The Florida standout is headed across the country to play his college football.

Ducks Digest
Oregon Duck Utah Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Lands Commitment From 2024 WR Tyseer Denmark

The Ducks beat out Ohio State and Penn State for a talented playmaker.

Ducks Digest
Johnny Bowens Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

Class Impact: Ducks Land Johnny Bowens

What is Oregon getting in their latest 2023 pledge?

Ducks Digest

READ MORE: Gernorris Wilson commits to Oregon

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Gernorris Wilson Flex
Recruiting

Gernorris Wilson Breaks Down Oregon Commitment

By Max Torres
Oregon Duck Utah Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Lands Commitment From 2024 WR Tyseer Denmark

By Max Torres
Johnny Bowens Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Class Impact: Ducks Land Johnny Bowens

By Max Torres
Ryan Walk Oregon State Uniforms
Football

LOOK: Oregon Unveils Uniform Combination for Oregon State

By Josh Parker
Gernrorris Wilson Staff
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Gernorris Wilson Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres
Kris Hutson Troy Franklin
Football

Oregon vs. Oregon State Score Predictions

By Max Torres
Bucky Irving Utah Touchdown
Football

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Oregon vs. Oregon State

By Max Torres
Ashton Porter Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Ashton Porter Recaps Oregon Visit

By Max Torres