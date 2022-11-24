Dan Lanning and the Ducks got some good news on Thanksgiving, landing their second commitment in as many days.

2023 Converse (Tex.) Judson defensive lineman Johnny Bowens has committed to the Oregon Ducks.

Johnny Bowens' commitment strengthens Oregon's pipeline in the state of Texas. Graphic Dylan Reubenking/Photos: Johnny Bowens

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman continues a strong week for Oregon after landing Florida offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson on Wednesday. Bowens chose the Ducks from a top three that also included Texas and Texas A&M. Bowens, a former Texas A&M pledge, backed off his commitment to the Aggies on June 28 after a trip to Eugene.

Depending on how you count edge rushers, Bowens is the fifth defensive lineman to commit to Oregon in 2023, joining A'mauri Washington, My'Keil Gardner, Tevita Pome'e and Terrance Green.

He's the fourth prospect out of the Lone Star State to pledge to Oregon this cycle along with the aforementioned Green, wide receiver Ashton Cozart and safety Tyler Turner.

This is a big commitment for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff as they work to close strong ahead of the early signing period next month. Other names to watch in Texas for the Ducks include Katy (Tex.) Paetow High School teammates David Hicks and Daymion Sanford as well as defensive end Ashton Porter.

READ MORE: Gernorris Wilson commits to Oregon

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE