The Ducks are in the running for another elite prospect in the 2023 class.

2023 5-star power forward Kwame "KJ" Evans has included Oregon in his top schools list. The list also includes UCLA, Auburn, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Evans, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Montverde (Fla.) Academy is the No. 2 player (0.9994 per 247 Sports Composite) in the 2023 class and the top-ranked power forward.

Evans recently took an official visit to Lexington to check out the Kentucky Wildcats and plans to take an official to Eugene on April 30, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

The Ducks have begun to build momentum in the 2023 recruiting class, adding in-state point guard Jackson Shelstad in November and 5-star guard Mookie Cook last week. If the Ducks are able to land Evans, they would hold verbal commitments from two of the top five players in the class.

Evans, a native of Baltimore, Md., also holds offers from Maryland, Tennessee, Ohio State, and many more. He recently helped lead Montverde Academy to its sixth GEICO Nationals championship. He posted 11 points in the title game on 4-8 shooting and 3-6 from downtown.

Montverde Academy has produced a number of elite prospects and future NBA draft picks, including Ben Simmons, RJ Barrett, and Cade Cunningham.

