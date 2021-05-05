Top Oregon Hoops Target Sets Decision Date

Dana Altman is hoping to add what could be a major piece of the puzzle for the Ducks in 2021.

Dana Altman has had quite the offseason.

He's seen multiple players declare for the NBA Draft, namely Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi. LJ Figueroa announced that he will be pursuing a professional career as well, and it looks like he's already signed with a team overseas in the Dominican Republic.

Eric Williams Jr. announced that he would be testing the NBA Draft waters, but holding onto his eligibility with the possibility to return. Just yesterday Aaron Estrada announced that he will be transferring to Hofstra, further complicating Oregon's guard situation.

Altman also saw his long-time assistant coach Tony Stubblefield hired away to become the new head coach at DePaul.

Two players have transferred as highly-touted guard Jalen Terry will follow Stubblefield to Chicago and Chandler Lawson will return home to Memphis. On top of that, Lawson's brother Jonathan was granted a release from his national letter of intent to join his brother in college and stay home in Memphis.

So what can Altman do? He can either look to the transfer portal, which is overflowing with talent like never before, or he can try to land some last-minute high school talent on the recruiting trail.

Enter TyTy Washington, a 5-star (0.9926 per 247Sports Composite), a top 25 player nationally who is still on the board. He placed Oregon in his top six last month, along with Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky and LSU.

Washington announced this week that he will be making his commitment on May 15.

Our Jason Jordan has more on Washington's top six here. He told Jordan he talks to Dana Altman frequently and he likes the spacing the Ducks' guards get in the Oregon offense.

Oregon currently has one player signed in its 2021 class in McDonald's All-American center Nathan Bittle. The Ducks also landed Oklahoma transfer guard De'Vion Harmon last month, who likely figures to start in the backcourt alongside Will Richardson.

It'd be an understatement to say Washington would be anything less than a massive addition should he commit to Oregon.

More from Ducks Digest

[NFL Draft]: Oregon Ducks Football 2021 NFL Draft recap

[Football]: Oregon quarterback battle breakdown

[Basketball]: Oregon forward Angela Dugalic enters name in transfer portal

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon content at Ducksdigest.com