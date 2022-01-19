QUACK: Wide Receiver Justius Lowe Commits to Oregon Ducks

The Ducks add one of the state's top players at a major position of need.

2022 wide receiver Justius Lowe has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on social media.

Lowe, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver out of Lake Oswego High School in Oregon, chose the Ducks over competing offers from the likes of Notre Dame, USC and Utah. He de-committed from Utah on Jan. 16 and the Ducks immediately became a major player.

The Ducks have a major need at wide receiver following the graduation of experienced veterans Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd, as well as the transfer of Mycah Pittman. At one point Oregon had four wide receivers committed in the 2022 recruiting class, but all four have either de-committed or signed with other programs.

In-state outside linebacker Emar'rion Winston de-committed from Oregon in early December shortly after Mario Cristobal's departure. Another local player to keep an eye on is safety commit Trejon Williams from Jefferson High School in Portland, one of Oregon's earliest commits in the class who has yet to sign his national letter of intent.

The addition of Lowe strengthen's Oregon's presence with in-state talent and marks the first wide receiver for new Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams, who joined Dan Lanning's coaching staff after spending the last three seasons with the Washington Huskies.

*WATCH JUSTIUS LOWE HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

