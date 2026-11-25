Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson still recalls his anger following the Ducks’ 21-10 Week 8 loss to Illinois in Champaign.

Since then, the Ducks have, in their own words, “flipped the script,” winning four straight to climb back into contention for a Big Ten Championship berth, with Johnson contributing on the field and as a locker room leader.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson reacts after a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2025 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The redshirt junior (444 yards, three touchdowns, rushing touchdown) enters Saturday’s game 66 receiving yards shy of his 2025 total of 510.

Johnson met with reporters Tuesday to discuss Oregon’s resurgence, Saturday’s rivalry showdown with Washington (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) and what Thanksgiving means to him.

Washington Huskies Rivalry Mindset

“Just dominate. Every time I get a chance, just dominate the other side of the ball.”

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a pass during the first half against Michigan Wolverines cornerback Smith Snowden (3) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuning Out Senior Day Noise

“Everybody has hyped the game up. It’s rivalry week and stuff like that, but I don’t really pay too much attention to it. It’s just another game in my eyes, but I just got to dominate, do my job.”

Facing Washington Huskies’ Secondary

“My reaction is nothing for real. I played against him last year, and he’s a good player for sure, and I’m looking forward to playing him again.”

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson leaps over USC Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reaction to the Illinois Loss

“To be honest, we had just lost that game, so I wasn’t really too focused on anything in the future, but after that game, I was angry. I felt like we shouldn’t have lost to them. And I just wanted to get back to the drawing board and just focus on the next game that we had in front of us.”

Thriving Under Pressure

“I think we do good under pressure. The pressure, I feel like, pushes us to be at our best, and once we’re at our best, I feel like things just start to get to rolling, and we just got to keep that.”

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson scores a touchdown against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benefits of Extra Rest

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Most definitely. It had a big impact. It helped us a lot. We got some time to recover and get a jump on the opponent. It helped us in a bunch of good ways.”

Learning About Quarterback Dylan Raiola in the Last Month

“That’s a great question. Dylan is a great player, and he feeds off us just like we feed off of him. If he sees us down, sloping around, he’ll do the same thing and vice versa. So, everybody just got to keep high hopes and keep everything going. Keep everything high and excited and have fun. That’s my guy right there. When he having fun, nobody could stop him.”

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back Brandon Smith’s Growth

“I’ve been watching him since fall camp, so it’s not really a surprise of what he’s doing right now, but he’s a baller, man. Young guy just running around, cutting guy, cutting off guys, breaking tackles, and I can’t wait to see how he is in a couple of years.”

Tight End Kendre Harrison’s ‘Passion’

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kendre Harrison catches a pass for a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That’s my dog right there. I wouldn’t say it’s fire. I would say it’s passion. He real passionate about this game, and it shows up in practice. He works his tail off, and when I make a play, he is the helmet on the hat. He come over and tap me on my hat, and same thing when he makes a play, and everybody in the room makes a play."

"Just to see him go out there and play with that passion. We just got to control him after the whistles, but that’s passion right there, man. That’s nothing but passion.”

Freshman Tight End Jalen Lott’s Development

“J-Lott has grown up a lot as a football player and as a person. On the field, he understands that he has to block in order for him to get the ball. So, he wants that ball. So, he going to block, he going to block his tail off to get it.”

What Tight End Jamari Johnson is Thankful For

Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’m most grateful for this team, and to be in a position that I’m in right now with the Oregon Ducks is just … it's been a great season, roller coaster high up highs and lows and I feel like that’s a great thing.”

If the Oregon Ducks Tight Ends Were a Thanksgiving Dish

“That’s a great question. But I would have to say the turkey.”

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates with the Oregon Duck against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thanksgiving as a Football Player

“I just think of it as something to be thankful for. Find something to be thankful for. Like family, friends, you know, here we every day we try to find something to be thankful for, like teammates. It could be a person outside of football or really anything, because, like, you’re living, so it’s a blessing.”

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