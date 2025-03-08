SI

Penn State Men's Hockey Beats Michigan on Unreal Between-the-Legs Goal

JJ Wiebusch sealed a hat trick Friday in memorable fashion.

Patrick Andres

JJ Wiebusch celebrates after Penn State's 6–5 overtime win over Michigan on March 7, 2025.
JJ Wiebusch celebrates after Penn State's 6–5 overtime win over Michigan on March 7, 2025. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In Friday's Big Ten hockey quarterfinal Game 1 between Penn State and Michigan, forward JJ Wiebusch put the Nittany Lions on his back.

First, with the two teams tied 3–3 early in the third period, Wiebusch scored twice in a four-minute span to stake Penn State to a 5–3 lead. Then, once the Wolverines had knotted the game at 5–5 and sent it to overtime, Wiebusch did something even more miraculous.

At 5:00 of overtime, Wiebusch took a pass from forward Charlie Cerrato and slipped it in between Michigan goalie Logan Stein's legs with an extraordinary sleight of hand. Game, set and match.

Wiebusch, a freshman native of Wisconsin, entered Friday with just seven goals to his name this season. Half of his 10 goals have come in his squad's last four games.

The rising star and his Nittany Lions will attempt to sweep the Wolverines Saturday evening at Ann Arbor, Mich.'s historic Yost Ice Arena.

