Penn State Welcomes Experienced Grad Transfer From Canisius

Penn State men's basketball made another offseason move to add experience to its roster, announcing the transfer of forward Jalanni White from Canisius.

White, a 6-8 graduate transfer, played in 98 games, starting 50 over four years at Canisius. As a sophomore in 2019, White was named to the MAAC all-tournament team after averaging 13.5 points and 5 rebounds in the tournament.

"We are excited that Jalanni decided to join our family," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said in a statement. "He is an experienced player who will fit in nicely with our current group. His toughness, skill, length and athleticism will help us become a better team on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor."

White, from New Haven, Conn., started 11 games during Canisius' shortened 2021 season. He brings a 5.1 career scoring average to Penn State and shot 50.5 percent from the field at Canisius. As a junior, White averaged 7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field.

White attended Notre Dame-West Haven (Conn.) High, leading the team to its first undefeated (22-0) season in 2016-17.

White is the fifth player to transfer to Penn State since Shrewsberry became head coach. The most recent was Greg Lee, an all-conference forward from Western Michigan.

