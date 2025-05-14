Former Penn State Basketball Player, Oregon Commit Charged With Invasion of Privacy
A former Penn State basketball player who announced that he is transferring to Oregon faces charges of invasion of privacy. Miles Goodman, 19, is charged with six misdemeanor counts stemming from an incident in which he allegedly recorded sexual acts with a woman, according to police.
Penn State Police charged Goodman on May 13, according to online court documents. Goodman was charged with five counts of invasion of privacy and one count of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 11 in State College.
Goodman played one season at Penn State and entered the transfer portal in March. Goodman announced in April that he planned to transfer to Oregon.
According to Statecollege.com, which obtained the affidavit of probable cause, a woman told police that she learned in early May that Goodman had recorded videos of them together. The woman told police that she had not consented to the recordings. Police used a search warrant to identify the videos on Goodman's phone, according to the affidavit obtained by Statecollege.com. Online court documents list the date of the alleged incident as Feb. 13.
Goodman, who is from Seattle, played in 13 games for the Nittany Lions last season. He averaged 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. He was injured during the early part of the season.