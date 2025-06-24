John Harrar to Lead Penn State Basketball in $1 Million Tournament
John Harrar returns to lead a contingent of former Penn State basketball players in the $1 million winner-take-all event known as The Basketball Tournament. Harrar manages the third-year Happy Valley Hoopers team of Nittany Lions alumni that will compete in the unique basketball tournament.
Harrar's roster includes former Nittany Lions Andrew Funk, Dallion Johnson, Greg Lee, Izaiah Brockington, Myreon Jones, Jamari Wheeler, Trent Buttrick, Curtis Jones and Mike Watkins. More players will be added before the tournament.
The Happy Valley Hoopers are the top sees in the James Madison Regional. They will play their regional games at James Madison's Atlantic Bank Union Center from July 18-22. Happy Valley opens the tournament against the Raleigh 919 Legends, a North Carolina-based expansion team of the American Basketball Association.
The Happy Valley Hoopers' region also features alumni teams from Maryland and James Madison as well as semi-pro teams from the region. The James Madison region championship game is scheduled for July 22.
The Happy Valley Hoopers won the Pittsburgh Regional last year and reached the tournament quarterfinals in their second year in the event. Guard Sam Sessoms led the team in scoring, averaging 20 points per game.
Players on this year's Happy Valley Hoopers are playing in a variety of leagues. Funk and Wheeler most recently played in the NBA G League, Lee played in Hungary and Jones played in Bulgaria. Harrar has played in Japan.
What is The Basketball Tournament?
TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination, bracket-style tournament that features teams composed of college alumni. It carries a $1 million, winner-take-all prize. This year's regional host sites include Kansas City, Indianapolis and Louisville. The semifinals will be held July 31, with the championship game scheduled for Aug. 3. Games will be carried on FOX networks.