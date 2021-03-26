Big News for Men's Basketball: Izaiah Brockington Returns to Penn State

Guard Izaiah Brockington said Penn State 'can do something special' under new coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Big news arrived Friday for the Penn State men's basketball team: Starter Izaiah Brockington announced that he will return for the 2021 season.

Brockington, a junior guard who was the team's second-leading scorer last season, announced his decision on social media. Brockington further said he will apply for feedback on entering the NBA draft.

"After much thought and careful consideration, I've decided to stay home by committing to play for Coach Micah Shrewsberry while also testing the NBA draft process for feedback on my game," Brockington wrote in a Twitter post. "Following my meeting with Coach Shrewsberry, I really believe in the vision he has for this program and feel we can do something special."

Brockington became the first Penn State player officially to announce his intentions for next season. At least six Penn State players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. Four were starters, including Brockington, who started 24 of Penn State's 25 games last season.

Brockington averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Lions. The Philadelphia native was the sixth man on Penn State's 21-win team that likely would have qualified for the NCAA tournament.

Brockington said teams from the Big 12, Big East, ACC and SEC were among those that reached out after he entered the transfer portal.

"At my core, I feel I'm a B1G player and Penn State is where I'm supposed to be," he wrote.

Penn State awaits further decisions from starters John Harrar, Jamari Wheeler and Myreon Jones.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.