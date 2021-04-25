WrestlingFootballBasketballHockeySI.com
Penn State Lands Transfer Point Guard from Siena

Jalen Pickett was the MAAC's player of the year in 2020 and a three-time all-conference point guard.
Jalen Pickett, the 2020 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's player of the year, is transferring to Penn State. Pickett announced his decision Sunday.

Pickett averaged 12.9 points per game last season and led the MAAC with 4.8 assists per game. He was a three-time, first-team selection in the MAAC, one of just two players in Siena history to earn that honor. Pickett also was named a second-team all-District 1 pick by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

At Siena last season, Pickett ranked fourth in the MAAC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.97), and eighth in blocks (1.1) and rebounding (6.3).

Pickett is the second player to transfer to Penn State this offseason, joining Gardner-Webb guard Jaheam Cornwall. A junior from Rochester, NY, Pickett has two years of eligibility remaining.

