SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballHockeyBasketball
Search

Penn State Loses Third Player from 2021 Basketball Recruiting Class

Mark Wogenrich

Elijah Hutchins-Everett, an ESPN four-star center who committed to Penn State in August, has reopened his recruiting process, leaving the team without a committed player in the 2021 class.

Hutchins-Everett announced his decision on Twitter.

"After long thought and consideration, I have decided to decommit from Penn State," Hutchins-Everett wrote. "I will be reopening my recruitment."

Hutchins-Everett is the third player to decommit from Penn State's 2021 recruiting class since former coach Pat Chambers stepped down in October. The Lions now have no players committed to their 2021 class.

Previously, Houston Mallette, a point guard from California, and TaQuan Woodley, a power forward from New Jersey, announced their decisions to decommit from Penn State. Both cited Chambers' resignation as the reason.

Hutchins-Everett, who attends the Putnam (Ct.) Science Center, is the No. 2-ranked player in Connecticut, according to ESPN.

Penn State is scheduled to begin the season Nov. 25, though an official schedule has not been announced. Jim Ferry is the acting head coach.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

After a Fourth Defeat, Penn State's James Franklin Sounds Defeated

Penn State didn't quit against Nebraska. But the team also gave itself too big a hill to climb.

Mark Wogenrich

by

Latrobe21

What's Next for Penn State? A Quarterback Change

Will Levis or Sean Clifford? For the first time in his Penn State career, coach James Franklin faces the prospect of changing quarterbacks.

Mark Wogenrich

Nebraska 30, Penn State 23: Rapid Reaction

Penn State changes quarterbacks, finds a defensive spark but falls to Nebraska.

Mark Wogenrich

by

19128

Penn State 'Forgot How to Have Fun' During its 0-3 Start, Running Backs Coach Ja'Juan Seider Says

Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider says Penn State has to find joy in the game again.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State vs. Nebraska Prediction: Who's Up for the Fight?

Penn State and Nebraska, winless teams with similar issues, meet Saturday in Lincoln. Who gets their first victory?

Mark Wogenrich

How a Team Meeting Might Change the Course of Penn State's Season

'I think they felt better, and I know I felt better,' Penn State's James Franklin said of a Tuesday team meeting.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Running Back Journey Brown Ends His Football Career

Penn State running back Journey Brown has ended his playing career because of a medical condition.

Mark Wogenrich

by

Sailbum

Watch: James Franklin Discusses Journey Brown's Medical Retirement

Penn State coach James Franklin grew emotional discussing the medical retirement of running back Journey Brown.

Mark Wogenrich

In Loss, a Bright Spot for Penn State: Juice Scruggs Returns

Penn State lineman Juice Scruggs played Saturday for the first time in nearly two years. Afterward, he hugged his mother 'for like 10 minutes.'

Mark Wogenrich

Family Separation Weighs on James Franklin This Season

Penn State coach James Franklin said he has struggled to coach without his family at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Wogenrich