Penn State Loses Third Player from 2021 Basketball Recruiting Class

Elijah Hutchins-Everett, an ESPN four-star center who committed to Penn State in August, has reopened his recruiting process, leaving the team without a committed player in the 2021 class.

Hutchins-Everett announced his decision on Twitter.

"After long thought and consideration, I have decided to decommit from Penn State," Hutchins-Everett wrote. "I will be reopening my recruitment."

Hutchins-Everett is the third player to decommit from Penn State's 2021 recruiting class since former coach Pat Chambers stepped down in October. The Lions now have no players committed to their 2021 class.

Previously, Houston Mallette, a point guard from California, and TaQuan Woodley, a power forward from New Jersey, announced their decisions to decommit from Penn State. Both cited Chambers' resignation as the reason.

Hutchins-Everett, who attends the Putnam (Ct.) Science Center, is the No. 2-ranked player in Connecticut, according to ESPN.

Penn State is scheduled to begin the season Nov. 25, though an official schedule has not been announced. Jim Ferry is the acting head coach.

