Penn State Unveils 2021-22 Big Ten Basketball Opponents

Penn State knows who and where it will play on the 2021-22 Big Ten men's basketball schedule.

The Big Ten has released a broad look at the 2021-22 men's basketball schedule, which includes opponents and sites but no dates.

Each team will play a 20-game conference schedule that includes seven home-and-home opponents. Dates will be announced later, the conference said. The Big Ten tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 in Indianapolis.

Penn State's home schedule includes games against Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan. The team also will host Purdue, where head coach Micah Shrewsberry coached the past two seasons.

In addition, former Penn State assistant Talor Battle will return to the Bryce Jordan Center with Northwestern, where he recently became an assistant coach. And former Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler will play at the BJC as a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here's a look at Penn State's 2021-22 Big Ten opponents.

Home and away

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan State

Minnesota

Northwestern

Ohio State

Rutgers

Home

Michigan

Nebraska

Purdue

Away

Illinois

Maryland

Wisconsin

