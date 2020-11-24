Penn State's Jahan Dotson: 'We're Moving in the Right Direction'

Receiver Jahan Dotson says Penn State has the talent. "It's a matter of executing the job at this point."

Penn State's Jahan Dotson is off to a record-setting start, leads the team in touchdowns and has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. But the receiver would feel better about all that with a few wins.

"Honestly, it just all hasn't even felt the same, just because we haven’t gotten in the win column," Dotson said. "I feel like it would be completely different if we have some wins on the board. I’m not getting the job done. Even though I may have good games, I’m leaving plays out on the field myself, and that’s not helping us win. So I’m just trying to do everything possible to get this first win."

Dotson and Penn State head to Michigan on Saturday compelled to reset an offense that has been unsettled this season. Aside from Dotson, there have been few bright spots.

The junior from Nazareth (Pa.) High is the first Penn State receiver since 2000 to total 30 receptions, 525 yards and six touchdowns through his first six games. Dotson is one of four Big Ten receivers averaging 100 yards per game (105.4).

But after his team's 0-5 start, Dotson is looking for answers like everyone else. He said talent and work ethic haven't been primary concerns. Instead, Dotson cited execution issues, for which the players have to take ownership.

That process continued Sunday, when quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Will Levis convened a film-watching session of the entire offense before practice. During that session, players critiqued themselves and others and were open about the mistakes they noticed from Penn State's 41-21 loss to Iowa.

"We need that," Dotson said. "We need to hold guys accountable, and that's what we're doing right now."

Even Monday, Dotson said he saw most players in the football building on what is their weekly off day. Further, Dotson said that Clifford has "definitely stepped up as a leader," and tight end Pat Freiermuth has taken on a more vocal role now that his season is over.

Penn State coach James Franklin said he is proud of Dotson's gradual shift from quiet teammate to a leader on the offense. For the receiver, that has meant demanding accountability more than he has in the past.

"That's been a big emphasis, making sure we hold everyone accountable for their actions," Dotson said. "We know we have the talent; it's just a matter of executing the job at this point. The leadership has stepped up tremendously. ... I feel like we're moving in the right direction."

