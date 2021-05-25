Donovan Smith is One of the World's Highest-Paid Athletes

The former Penn State lineman made Sportico's list of the 100 best-paid athletes in the world.

So Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Donovan Smith is on a roll.

The Penn State product helped Tampa win Super Bowl LV, danced with the Lombardi Trophy at a boat parade and signed a two-year contract extension this year alone. Now, Smith is among the world's best-paid athletes.

Smith landed at No. 82 on Sportico's list of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world, with a total salary of $27.8 million. That includes an estimated $50,000 in endorsements, tied with fellow lineman Laremy Tunsil of Houston for the lowest total on the list.

Smith is among 32 football players, seven of whom are offensive linemen, in the top 100. According to Sportico, the top 100 athletes earned a combined $4.2 billion last year.

Since leaving Penn State early in 2015, Smith has built a career on the twin pillars of productivity and longevity. He has started all 98 games in which he has played and was exceptional in the playoffs, not allowing a sack or committing a penalty during the run.

That has made Smith probably the richest offensive lineman to come out of Penn State. Spotrac estimates that Smith will earn more than $75 million through 2023, including $45 million over the next three seasons.

And at 28, Smith believes he still can get better.

"I'm still young, I'm still learning," Smith said after signing his extension. "That's, I feel like, the biggest thing, because as you keep learning the better you can get through the years. Once you feel like you've stopped learning or know it all, that's when you become complacent and you're just chilling and whatnot. I'm young, I'm still learning a lot. I just love it. I go out there and have fun with my guys, enjoy winning."

