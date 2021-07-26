Sports Illustrated home
Florida Defensive Back Commits to Penn State

Cam Miller, a cornerback from Jacksonville, announces his commitment to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.
Author:
Publish date:

Penn State's July recruiting run continued Monday, as Florida defensive back Cam Miller committed to the 2022 recruiting class. Miller announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Miller, a 4-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite, chose Penn State over Virginia Tech. He also received offers from Miami, Virginia, Maryland, Central Florida and South Carolina, among others.

Miller became the 22nd player, and 10th in July, to commit to Penn State's 2022 class, which is running out of space. Penn State also awaits a decision later this week from Texas receiver/defensive back Cristian Driver.

Miller was a second-team Class 4A all-state player at Fernandina Beach High last season, when he played quarterback and defensive back. Miller helped the team to its first regional playoff victory in school history.

A highlight: After throwing an interception, Miller chased down the defender for a touchdown-saving tackle. Fernandina Beach made a defensive stop and went on to defeat West Nassau 34-21.

Miller recently announced that he will attend Jacksonville's Trinity Christian Academy this season. Trinity Christian is the defending Florida 3A state champ.

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class entered July ranked No. 4 in the SI All-American team rankings. The Lions trailed only Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida State. SI All-American will release its next set of rankings in early August.

