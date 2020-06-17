Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne has built his first head-coaching staff with a host of former co-workers at Penn State. Now, he has invited a player from his position room to join the staff.

Former quarterback Michael Shuster announced that he will be an offensive graduate assistant for Rahne.

Shuster is the latest in a long line of former Penn State coaches and staff members to join Rahne for his first season at Old Dominion. They include the following:

Offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell (an offensive analyst at Penn State).

Special teams coordinator Kevin Smith (a former defensive graduate assistant).

Defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Andrew Jackson (former graduate assistant).

Receivers coach Mark Dupuis (former GA and Rahne's first hire).

Offensive line coach Kevin Reihner (former lineman and GA).

Director of sports performance Dwight Galt IV (former assistant director at Penn State).

Assistant director of football operations Tristan Iannone (worked in operations at Penn State).

Shuster was a hugely popular player at Penn State. Fans recognized the walk-on quarterback who wore No. 15 as a primary sideline signal-callers.

Penn State coach James Franklin last year called Shuster a "great leader" in the quarterback room and singled him out as a future success story.

"He's like having another coach," Franklin said. "He's great with the young guys. He's great when it comes to game planning. He's a culture driver. He's a guy that's going to go on and be very, very successful."

