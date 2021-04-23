Four Former Lions to Participate in the NFL Draft
Penn State's Micah Parsons will be there, Jayson Oweh and Pat Freiermuth will participate virtually, and Franco Harris will announce a selection at the 2021 NFL Draft.
The NFL announced plans for 90 future, current and former to be part of the three-day draft festivities, which begin Thursday in Cleveland. Parsons, Penn State's former All-American linebacker, is among the 13 players who are scheduled to attend.
Oweh and Freiermuth, both potential first-round picks, will join the draft virtually, giving Penn State three representatives in the draft. The Lions join LSU, Miami and USC with three participants. Alabama has nine.
In addition, Franco Harris is among the 32 current and former players who will announce draft picks in Cleveland. Harris will announce a Pittsburgh Steelers' selection on the second night.
Here are the 13 players who have confirmed they will attend the draft in Cleveland:
Christian Barmore, Alabama
Ja’Marr Chase, LSU
Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
Mac Jones, Alabama
Trey Lance, North Dakota State
Micah Parsons, Penn State
Kyle Pitts, Florida
Gregory Rousseau, Miami
Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Zach Wilson, BYU
The 2021 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. EST Thursday with the first round. Friday's coverage of the second and third rounds begins at 7 p.m. The draft concludes May 1 with Rounds 4-7. Coverage begins at noon.
