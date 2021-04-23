Four Former Lions to Participate in the NFL Draft

Penn State will have a strong presence at the 2021 NFL Draft, with one former Lion headed to Cleveland.

Penn State's Micah Parsons will be there, Jayson Oweh and Pat Freiermuth will participate virtually, and Franco Harris will announce a selection at the 2021 NFL Draft.

The NFL announced plans for 90 future, current and former to be part of the three-day draft festivities, which begin Thursday in Cleveland. Parsons, Penn State's former All-American linebacker, is among the 13 players who are scheduled to attend.

Oweh and Freiermuth, both potential first-round picks, will join the draft virtually, giving Penn State three representatives in the draft. The Lions join LSU, Miami and USC with three participants. Alabama has nine.

In addition, Franco Harris is among the 32 current and former players who will announce draft picks in Cleveland. Harris will announce a Pittsburgh Steelers' selection on the second night.

Here are the 13 players who have confirmed they will attend the draft in Cleveland:

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Mac Jones, Alabama

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Kyle Pitts, Florida

Gregory Rousseau, Miami

Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Zach Wilson, BYU

The 2021 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. EST Thursday with the first round. Friday's coverage of the second and third rounds begins at 7 p.m. The draft concludes May 1 with Rounds 4-7. Coverage begins at noon.

