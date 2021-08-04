Four Penn State Commits Land on Sports Illustrated's Preseason SI99

SI All-American loves Penn State's No. 1 recruiting class, as the Lions have four All-American contenders.

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class jumped to the top of SI All-American's national rankings this month, buoyed by a July in which the Lions received 12 commitments. Now, four members of that 2022 class are part of the elite SI99.

Sports Illustrated released its preseason list of the nation's top 99 players in the 2022 recruiting class, from which the SI All-American team will be picked. Four of Penn State's top prospects, three of whom play offense, appear on the SI99.

Running back Nicholas Singleton checks in as the highest-ranked player at No. 21. Singleton is the top-ranked running back in the class, joined by fellow Penn State commit Kaytron Allen at No. 7 at the position.

Quarterback Drew Allar is No. 44 and the fifth-ranked quarterback in the group. Allar is one of the most important prospects in the class, bringing a national reputation at a position Penn State clearly needs to make a recruiting priority.

Receiver Kaden Saunders ranks 76th and joins Allar as two of the three Ohio commits on the list. That's another important note, as Penn State continues to go head-to-head in recruiting vs. Ohio State.

Defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton rounds the group at No. 91 and is the only player from Maryland on the SI99.

Penn State is among seven programs with at least four players on the SI99. Clemson leads all teams with eight, following by Alabama (6) and Ohio State (5). Notre Dame and Texas A&M also have four representatives.

A total of 24 players have committed to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

Florida State commit Travis Hunter is the top-ranked player in the SI99. Check out the full list.

Read more

How Penn State built the nation's top-ranked recruiting class

Cristian Driver, son of former NFL receiver Donald Driver, joins the Lions' 2022 class

Where does Sean Clifford rank among the nation's quarterbacks?