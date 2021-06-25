Freshman Offensive Lineman Leaves Penn State

Sports Illustrated home
Freshman Offensive Lineman Leaves the Program

Nate Bruce, who enrolled at Penn State in January, no longer is on the roster.
Author:
Publish date:

Nate Bruce, a freshman offensive lineman who enrolled at Penn State in January, no longer is with the program. Lions247 first reported the news, which Penn State confirmed Friday.

Lions247 reported that Bruce chose to give up football.

A three-star prospect from Harrisburg, Bruce was one of two offensive linemen in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class. He was an all-state lineman at Harrisburg High, where he was a three-year letterwinner and two-year captain.

During a video call with reporters in March, Penn State strength coach Dwight Galt said Bruce had acclimated well during winter conditioning. Galt called Bruce a "special athlete and a special kid."

"He's been phenomenal," Galt said. "This is all totally new to him. He's never trained like he has in the last eight weeks. Talk about adapting quickly."

Penn State's 16-player recruiting class of 2021 was ranked 21st nationally and sixth in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.

