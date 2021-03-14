Go Inside the Weight Room at Penn State's Winter Workouts

Before Penn State begins spring football practice March 15, the team closed winter workouts with its "max-out" week. Dwight Galt, the team's director of performance enhancement, said the Lions had a productive winter session, which started late because the university did not reopen for classes until late January.

Still, Galt said that Penn State conducted 21 weight-training sessions and 14 running sessions during winter workouts, which began more than a month after the season-ending game against Illinois. Galt said the players finished fresh and ready to go for spring drills.

"We're really in a good place," Galt said. "With not having a [university] spring break and just going right into spring ball on Monday, we're really going to continue to train pretty similarly to what we had [been doing]. We felt like we caught up from any kind of deficit we may have had because of that long break and the way the season [went on] early, with the stop-and-go back in September.

"We feel really good and we feel by the end of spring ball we''ll be in a really really good place from a strength, power and conditioning perspective."

Penn State released some video highlights of its "max-out" training week, showing some of the notable gains that both veteran and young players have made. Check out the video above, courtesy of Penn State Athletics.

