Harvard Lineman Joins Penn State as Grad Transfer

Eric Wilson, an All-Ivy League offensive lineman, started for two seasons at Harvard.
Offensive lineman Eric Wilson, a two-year player at Harvard who was a 2020 preseason All-American, is transferring to Penn State. Wilson announced his decision Wednesday.

Wilson, a graduate transfer who started his last 20 games, is the fifth player to join the Nittany Lions' roster via the NCAA portal. He can play guard and center and is an important addition to the interior of Penn State's line, which has undergone some offseason change.

The Lions lost seniors Michal Menet (center) and guard Will Fries (guard/tackle) to the NFL draft. Guard CJ Thorpe entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Wilson (listed at 6-4, 280 pounds) was an All-Ivy League lineman in 2019 but was unable to play in 2020, as the league canceled its season. In November, Wilson made a verbal commitment to Auburn. He reconsidered after the program fired coach Gus Malzahn in December.

A psychology major, Wilson was a semifinalist for the Campbell Award, considered the nation's academic Heisman.

