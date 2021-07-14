Penn State Lands Another Harvard Transfer

Offensive lineman Spencer Rolland will join the Lions in 2022, after finishing his degree at Harvard.

Penn State reached into the Ivy League again to add another transfer player to its offensive line. This one's a little different.

Spencer Rolland, who is entering his senior year at Harvard, announced Wednesday that he will transfer to Penn State. But Rolland will join the Lions in 2022, with two seasons of eligibility, after playing this season at Harvard and completing his degree.

Rolland is the second offensive lineman who Penn State has plied from Harvard as a transfer. Senior Eric Wilson transferred to Penn State this year and will contend for a starting spot on the line this season. Rolland and Wilson also went to high school less than an hour apart in Minnesota: Rolland at Apple Valley, and Wilson at Benilde-St. Margaret's.

Rolland, like Wilson, was a Phil Steele preseason All-Ivy League selection in 2020, though the Ivy League ultimately canceled its season. Rolland (listed at 6-5, 250 on Harvard's roster) played in all 10 of the team's games in 2019.

Rolland will help boost a Penn State position group that went thin on numbers in the 2021 recruiting cycle. The Lions signed two linemen, Landon Tengwall and Nate Bruce, in the class. Only Tengwall remains on the roster. Bruce no longer is with the program.

How does Penn State's line look this year? Check out our projections for the offensive starters this fall.

Read more

Where does Sean Clifford rank among college football quarterbacks?

Lonnie White Jr., Penn State's 'Bo Jackson,' faces a big decision



How to watch Penn State during the 2021 football season