How to (Virtually) Attend Penn State's Final Spring Practice

Penn State closes spring football drills Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Here's how to get a glimpse of the action.

Penn State concludes spring football practice Saturday with a modified version of the Blue-White Game that will host a limited crowd but not the general fan base. However, fans can participate virtually. Here's how.

As previously announced, only first-year students, along with families and guests of players and staff members, will be allowed into Beaver Stadium for practice. Parking lots will be closed, and tailgating will not be permitted. Practice is scheduled from noon-2 p.m.

Penn State will host Happy Valley Live beginning at 10:30 a.m., which will showcase the Blue Band and a live look at campus. The show will include a look at Beaver Stadium prior to practice.

The Penn State Sports Network will go live from noon-2 p.m. with the voices of Penn State football, Steve Jones and Jack Ham. The radio show will include interviews and updates from practice.

Penn State's football Instagram page will provide live check-ins and commentary from practice. Afterward, Penn State coach James Franklin will meet the media to discuss spring drills.

Read more

Meet Penn State receiver Parker Washington

Where will Jayson Oweh get drafted?

Freshman brothers Kalen and Kobe King make strong first impression

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.