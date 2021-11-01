Up Next: Key Storylines for Saturday's Penn State-Maryland Game

Penn State returns to the road Saturday at Maryland seeking to avoid its fourth four-game losing streak in eight seasons under head coach James Franklin.

The Lions have won 13 consecutive road games at Maryland dating to 1961 and have won the last two games in College Park by a combined score of 125-3.

Here's the first look at Saturday's Penn State-Maryland game.

No. 23 Penn State (5-3) vs. Maryland (5-3)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Maryland Stadium

TV: FS1

Streaming: fuboTV

Betting Line: Penn State is an 11-point favorite

Series History: Penn State leads 40-3-1

Last Meeting: Maryland 35-19 in 2020

About the Lions: Quarterback Sean Clifford was about as healthy as possible against Ohio State, which was a huge plus. The Lions' offense isn't much without Clifford, as its performance over 6+ quarters suggested. The Lions scored one touchdown in 23 regulation possessions against Iowa and Illinois, and Clifford's absence was the explanation. "For him to be out here battling, giving it his all, showing no signs of weakness, it’s huge for us," receiver Jahan Dotson said. "I know it’s tough for him." It was tough for Dotson, too. The Big Ten's receptions leader caught eight passes against Iowa and Illinois after Clifford was injured. On Saturday at Ohio State, Dotson caught a career-high 11 passes for 127 yards from a healthier Clifford. Penn State's stretch run includes games against three of the Big Ten's top-five scoring offenses, beginning with Maryland (29.3 points per game). The Lions will need to continue their offensive climb to keep pace.

About the Terrapins: Maryland outlasted Indiana with 498 yards total yards, including a career-high 419 passing by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, in a 38-35 win last weekend. Tagovailoa became the first Maryland quarterback to throw for 400 yards in a game since Danny O'Brien in 2010. How's this for full circle: Franklin was Maryland's offensive coordinator then, and O'Brien is on Penn State's staff now as a special teams analyst. The Terps ended a three-game losing streak, during which they didn't score more than 17 points against Iowa, Ohio State and Minnesota. Maryland has sustained some significant injuries, notably to two of its top receivers (Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones) and several defensive backs. Rakim Jarrett assumed the playmaker role in Maryland's offense and leads the team with five receiving touchdowns. Fans will remember Jarrett catching 42- and 62-yard touchdown passes at Beaver Stadium last year.

