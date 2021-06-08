Keon Sabb Recaps His Official Visit to Penn State

The high-profile recruit from IMG Academy said the Penn State coaches detailed their plans to compete for a national championship.

Keon Sabb, one of the priority prospects of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, had what he called an "in-depth" visit to campus last weekend, one that included the coaching staff's vision to compete for a national championship.

In an interview with SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr., the safety from IMG Academy detailed what he learned from the visit and what's next in his recruitment.

"They laid out everything for me," Sabb told Garcia.

Sabb is among the top defensive players in the 2022 class, a 6-2, 200-pound safety ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect nationally by 247Sports. He joined Virginia running back Kaytron Allen and Pennsylvania lineman Ryan Brubaker in making official visits to Penn State.

Sabb called coach James Franklin a "first-class guy" with "good energy" and said defensive coordinator Brent Pry has a "great defensive mind."

Their relationship dates back several years. Penn State offered Sabb, a New Jersey native, when he was a high school freshman. Franklin also has made an offer to Sabb's brother Amari, who will be in eighth grade this fall.

Sabb, who has been to two Penn State games, said he spent one-on-one time with Franklin, Pry and new safeties coach Anthony Poindexter. He added that Penn State stacks up "well" with other programs recruiting him, including Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama. He is planning visits to those programs in the future.

