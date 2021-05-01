Penn State Nittany Lions home
Maleek McNeil, a 6-8 Lineman, Commits to Penn State

At 6-8, 340 pounds, Maleek McNeil brings size and athleticism to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.
Author:
Publish date:

Offensive lineman Maleek McNeil committed to Penn State on Saturday, becoming the ninth player to join the Lions' 2022 class.

McNeil announced his decision on social media Saturday

McNeil, a three-star prospect according to Rivals and 247Sports, is listed at 6-8, 340 pounds, making him one of the biggest linemen James Franklin has recruited to Penn State. McNeil attends the Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Mass.

McNeil's Hudl film shows him to be an overpowering left tackle who gets off the line well and can move downfield quickly. His offer sheet includes Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Pitt, Syracuse and Rutgers. It likely will grow following his commitment. Rivals lists McNeil as the No. 7 prospect in Massachusetts.

Originally from the Bronx, McNeil is a three-sport athlete, having played basketball and competing in track. He recently set the school shot-put record.

"As an athlete, he's shocking," New Jersey trainer Sameeh McDonald told NJ.com about McNeil. "He's super athletic to be that big."

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class ranks sixth in the country and second in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.

