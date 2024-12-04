Oregon Ducks Scouting Report: What Penn State Will Face in the Big Ten Title Game
Penn State didn't expect to see Oregon in its debut Big Ten season, but that changed quickly last weekend. The Nittany Lions earned a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game vs. the top-ranked Ducks, who finished the regular season as the only undefeated FBS team.
Oregon brings a team rich in assets to Lucas Oil Stadium for Saturday night's title game, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Big Ten's offensive player of the year. But how did the Ducks put this season together, and who are their impact players? To answer those questions, we turned to Kyron Samuels, a former college and professional football player who covers the program for Oregon Ducks on SI. Samuels goes behind the scenes for a scouting report on the Oregon Ducks.
Question: How would you grade Dillon Gabriel's season? Is he a championship quarterback?
Samuels: Dillion Gabriel’s letter grade would be a B+. Gabriel is pretty much everything you could ask for when the rest of your team is well put together. He’s athletic enough to make plays with his legs, he’s fearless enough to let the ball rip in clutch situations, and he’s as experienced as anyone in the history of college football. There are times when he makes untimely mistakes despite the aforementioned qualities. That could come back to bite them in the postseason. Championship level remains to be seen.
Question: What did Oregon have to overcome this season regarding injuries, lineup changes, tough moments to get over, etc.? How resilient is this team?
Samuels: This Oregon team is incredibly resilient. They’ve suffered injuries at pretty much every level of the offense besides quarterback. The offensive line was a revolving door early in the season up until Ohio State. Wide receiver Tez Johnson has missed extended time. Running back Jordan James has missed spurts of games. The defense has been without star defensive end Jordan Burch for a few big games. Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa has dealt with Injuries. They’ve always responded. The next-man-up mantra isn’t a joke with the Ducks.
Question: How should Oregon's defense approach Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, and who are the players key to stopping him?
Samuels: Oregon’s defense should approach Tyler Warren similar to the way the approached Michigan’s Colston Loveland. Loveland was able to have a big game, but there was nobody outside of him that could truly hurt the Ducks. The same can be said for Penn State. Although their run game is more dynamic with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, Warren is without a doubt the biggest threat. The Ducks don’t have a Caleb Downs at safety, so bracket coverages and simulated pressures that show different looks to confuse quarterbacks and offensive linemen will be a pathway for the Ducks.
Question: Who should Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen prioritize when devising the gameplan against Oregon's offense?
Samuels: There should be a premium placed on stopping Oregon running back Jordan James. James has quietly had one of the best year seasons for an Oregon running back ever. His ability to capitalize in short-yard situations has been a calling card for the Ducks offense all season. Keeping Oregon behind the chains and making the offensive line have to block the likes of Abdul Carter on obvious passing downs could be the difference in the game.
Question: Who are Oregon's unsung heroes? Who made this season possible outside of the stars?
Samuels: Derrick Harmon. The interior defensive lineman has been a game-wrecking force all season long, but doesn’t nearly get the credit he deserves. Harmon’s incredible first step and fluidity make him a hassle to get hands on. Don’t be shocked if he has a major impact on Saturday night.
No. 3 Penn State meets No. 1 Oregon in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on CBS
