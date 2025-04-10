Paul Curtis, Former Groundskeeper at Penn State's Beaver Stadium, Passes Away
Paul Curtis, the former Penn State groundskeeper who maintained the field at Beaver Stadium, passed away in March, according to Penn State Athletics. He was 58.
Curtis retired from Penn State in 2021 after working at the university for 35 years. He joined Penn State's Office of Physical Plant in 1986 and moved to the athletic department in 1992. He then joined the Beaver Stadium grounds crew, eventually serving as group leader until his retirement.
As lead groundskeeper, Curtis was responsible for the condition of Beaver Stadium's turf, considered among the best natural fields in the country.
"While working at the university Paul developed lifelong friendships, serving not only as a friend but also as a mentor to countless students, helping them network, find internships/jobs with professional sports teams and golf courses around the country," according to his obituary. "His dedication and pride in his role as group leader for the Beaver Stadium Grounds Crew shone in his work, ensuring that the stadium was more than just a venue for events, but a welcoming environment for all who visited."
Curtis, who attended Philipsburg-Osceola High, worked at WC Clarke's The Cheese Shoppe in State College after retiring from Penn State.
According to his obituary, those wishing to honor Curtis are asked to make a donation to the Penn State Foundation.