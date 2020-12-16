Penn State 2021 Recruiting Spotlight: Khalil Dinkins

Khalil Dinkins was among the most exciting players in western Pennsylvania this season, putting together a four-touchdown game for North Allegheny and being named first-team all-state by Maxpreps.

Dinkins also is an exceptional linebacker, a position to which he could transition easily at Penn State. But the Lions have been developing tight ends at an NFL rate lately, and it's a spot where Dinkins could thrive.

Check out his terrific athleticism in the video above, and here's a deeper evaluation from SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby II.

Khalil Dinkins

Position: Tight end

Vitals: 6-4, 220 pounds

Hometown: Wexford, Pa.

High School: North Allegheny

Scouting Report: Dinkins currently works as an X-type WR, with some experience in the boundary as well as to the field. He also occasionally aligns as No. 2 in the slot in 2x1 sets, where he usually runs box fades. He possesses above-average release quickness for a big pass-catcher.

[Dinkins] flashes solid lateral agility in his release package, along with an arm-bar wipe to combat tight press coverage. Dinkins also will flash a power skip in his secondary releases to maintain his timing in the play-action passing game when stemming vertically.

His current route tree consists of a stop, slant, bang-8 post, box fade, curl, out and a sail. Dinkins has a big strike zone, aided by natural downfield eye tracking and adjust ability. He plays to his size by elevating the catch point in traffic with solid leap timing and has noticeable pluckability.

I can see him beginning his career as an X receiver, but Dinkins could likely develop into a productive volume target as a big slot or H-TE and factor into the mid-range passing game and red-zone package.

