Penn State Lands Top Canadian Prospect by Way of Texas Junior College

Penn State on Tuesday introduced 6-7 junior-college forward Jevonnie Scott, who becomes the third transfer addition to the men's basketball program.

Scott averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds last season at South Plains (Texas) College, which reached the quarterfinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.

"Vonnie is going to be a great addition to our Penn State Basketball family," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said in a statement. "He is a high-energy, fun-loving kid who will be a terrific fit for our locker room. His versatility on the court is something I am looking forward to using on both the offensive and defensive ends.

"He has a great basketball background and has been well-coached growing up and at South Plains. Coming from a successful program, he will bring a winning attitude and work ethic with him to State College."

Scott produced 23 double-figure scoring games the past two seasons, helping the Texans to a 40-12 record over that span. As a sophomore, Scott also shot 50.3 percent from the field and averaged 20 minutes per game.

Originally from Toronto, Scott played for the Orangeville Prep Basketball Academy, which is considered Canada's premier prep basketball program. He was named one of Canada's top 24 players in 2019 and participated in the 2019 Biosteel All-Canadian Game.

